New Mitsubishi Pajero reveal date confirmed

The return of one of Mitsubishi’s most recognisable nameplates is getting closer, with the Japanese manufacturer confirming the reveal date for its all-new Pajero.

Officially confirmed in June, the Pajero nameplate is set to return after a lengthy absence. Following a series of teasers, including an image showcasing the new model’s off-road-focused instrumentation, Mitsubishi confirmed via social media that the new Pajero will be unveiled on September 2 next year.

Mitsubishi has remained tight-lipped about the technical details of its new rival to the Ford Everest and Toyota Land Cruiser Prado.

However, it has confirmed that the Pajero will be based on the same ladder-frame platform underpinning the Triton bakkie, while adopting model-specific suspension.

The manufacturer has yet to reveal its powertrain options. However, the new Pajero is expected to be powered by Mitsubishi’s 2.4l twin-turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine, which produces 150kW and 470N.m of torque. The engine was introduced to the local Triton range in July 2026 in the more powerful Triton Bi-Turbo.

While Mitsubishi has not confirmed the drivetrain configuration, four-wheel drive is expected, potentially using the company’s Super Select II system paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The new Pajero is also expected to form part of a broader expansion of Mitsubishi’s SUV range. Reports suggest the company is developing a new midsize SUV to rival models such as the Toyota RAV4, which we have sampled in GR-Sport guise.

There have also been reports that the Pajero nameplate could spawn a smaller SUV positioned as a Suzuki Jimny rival, potentially giving Mitsubishi a broader presence across the SUV market.

Mitsubishi Motors South Africa has yet to confirm whether the new Pajero will be introduced locally. A local-market announcement could follow the global unveiling, although pricing, specifications and timing remain unconfirmed.

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The post New Mitsubishi Pajero global reveal date set for September 2026 appeared first on CAR Magazine.

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