Gone in 3.3 seconds: Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT breaks record

The Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT has claimed the title of fastest-accelerating SUV ever tested by Car magazine, narrowly edging out the Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S E Performance on our test strip.

Powered by a 4.0l twin-turbocharged V8 producing 485kW and 850N.m of torque, the Cayenne Turbo GT sends its prodigious output to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. With Porsche claiming a 0-100km/h time of 3.30 seconds, we headed to our test strip to see what the performance SUV could really do.

Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT acceleration times

Our 2 120kg tested Cayenne Turbo GT press unit completed the 0-100km/h sprint in a whip-crack 3.33 seconds. That was three-hundredths of a second slower than Porsche’s claim but, more significantly, eight-hundredths quicker than the Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S E Performance, which previously held the title as the fastest-accelerating SUV tested by Car Magazine.

Tested for the January 2025 issue of Car, the range-topping GLC completed the 0-100km/h sprint in 3.41 seconds.

The Cayenne Turbo GT covered the quarter mile in 11.47s at 195.01km/h before breaking through the 200km/h mark 0.71 seconds later, at 12.18 seconds. Porsche’s flagship performance SUV completed the 1km run in 21.12 seconds, reaching 247.16km/h.

In our overtaking acceleration tests, the Cayenne Turbo GT sprinted from 60-80, 80-100 and 100-120km/h in 0.71, 0.90 and 1.24 seconds, respectively.

Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT braking times

During our stringent 10-stop 100-0 km/h emergency braking test, the Cayenne Turbo GT recorded the best and worst stopping times of 2.60 and 2.71 seconds, respectively.

Its 440mm front and 410 mm rear cross-drilled carbon-ceramic brakes brought the SUV to a halt in an average of 2.66 seconds, covering 37.66m. This earned the Cayenne Turbo GT an ‘excellent’ rating according to our testing criteria.

2026 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT specifications

Price: R4 660 000

R4 660 000 Powertrain: 4.0l, V8, twin-turbo petrol

4.0l, V8, twin-turbo petrol Transmission: eight-speed automatic

eight-speed automatic Driven wheels: all

all Power: 485kW @ 6 000r/min

485kW @ 6 000r/min Torque: 850N.m @ 2 300-4 500 r/min

850N.m @ 2 300-4 500 r/min Claimed 0-100km/h: 3.30 seconds

3.30 seconds Tested 0-100km/h: 3.33 seconds

3.33 seconds Tested 0-200km/h: 12.18 seconds

12.18 seconds Tested quarter mile: 11.47 seconds

11.47 seconds Top speed: 305km/h (claimed)

305km/h (claimed) Tested 100-0km/h: 2.66 seconds

2.66 seconds Fuel consumption: 12.5l/100km (claimed)

12.5l/100km (claimed) CO2 emissions: 285g/km (claimed)

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The post 2026 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT becomes the fastest-accelerating SUV ever tested by CAR magazine appeared first on CAR Magazine.

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