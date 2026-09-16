Hyundai cuts Creta price by R45 000

Despite releasing few new models over the past two years, Hyundai South Africa remains the country’s fourth best-selling motoring brand, reports The Citizen.

During that time, about 100 Chinese compact SUVs were unveiled locally, but Hyundai is preparing an uptick in activity over the coming months.

New Hyundai models on the horizon

The new Venue will arrive in November, followed by the Stargazer early next year, while the all-new Tucson is scheduled to touch down in mid-2027.

For now, the focus is on the Hyundai Creta, which was taken for a brief test drive at the vehicle’s media launch last week.

Streamlined two-model range

The range has been streamlined to two models, with the previous 1.5 manual variant discontinued.

The replacement 1.5 Premium CVT comes in R45 000 cheaper at R434 900.

The 1.5 Executive has also been dropped, making way for the new sporty 1.5T N Line flagship, which retails for R569 900.

Competitive pricing strategy

The pricing strategy targets volume sales lower down the price scale where Chinese brands excel, while offering a halo model for brand enthusiasts.

Without competitive pricing, manufacturers risk falling behind in South Africa’s Chinese-driven motoring market.

Hyundai Creta 1.5 Premium specifications

Although the 1.5 Premium was not available to drive, its naturally aspirated 1.5-litre engine produces 84kW and 144Nm, sent to the front wheels via a CVT transmission.

Standard features include:

17-inch alloy wheels

rear combination lamps

electrically folding mirrors

USB charging

Apple CarPlay

Bluetooth with voice recognition

automatic headlamp control

4.2-inch supervision display

keyless entry and start

Safety features include:

front, thorax and curtain airbags

Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

Hill-start Assist Control

ISOFIX mounting points

parking distance warning

rear-view monitor

tyre-pressure monitoring

Creta 1.5T N Line performance and features

The sportier 1.5T N Line features a 1.5l turbo petrol engine producing 118kW and 253N.m.

With the CVT replaced by a dual-clutch transmission (DCT), the power and snappy gearbox promise quick performance, though initial throttle response felt hesitant even in Sport mode, occasionally causing wheelspin when power engaged.

Performance smoothed out on the open road, allowing drivers to adapt their driving style to the throttle response.

Exterior highlights on the N Line include:

roof rails

18-inch alloy wheels

LED headlights

daytime running lights

automatic headlights

satin-black grille

Interior features include:

sport seats

red stitching

panoramic sunroof

Bose sound system

steering wheel-mounted gearshift paddles

Advanced safety technology

The Hyundai Creta includes comprehensive safety technology alongside features such as rear parking sensors, a 360-degree parking camera and adaptive cruise control.

Additional safety equipment includes:

blind-spot detection

lane-departure warning

pre-collision avoidance

fatigue detection

driver, passenger, side and curtain airbags

Pricing and warranty details

Pricing for the range is:

Creta 1.5 Premium CVT – R434 900

Creta 1.5T N Line DCT – R569 900

The range includes a seven-year/200 000km manufacturer’s warranty, a four-year/60 000km service plan and seven-year/150 000km roadside assistance.