Fuel price shock: Petrol could rise above R29 a litre in October
Motorists could face increases of more than R2 a litre as rising oil prices and a weaker rand push fuel costs higher.
South African motorists could face another sharp increase in fuel prices in October, with mid-month data from the Central Energy Fund (CEF) pointing to steep increases driven by rising global oil prices and a weaker rand, reports Polokwane Review.
If the current under-recovery trends continue, the price of 95 unleaded petrol could exceed R29 a litre inland for the first time.
What you could pay from October
Based on mid-September CEF data, motorists could face the following increases:
|Fuel type
|Projected increase
|Petrol 93
|R2.29
|Petrol 95
|R2.41
|Diesel 0.05% (wholesale)
|R2.04
|Diesel 0.005% (wholesale)
|R2.41
|Illuminating paraffin
|R2.56
For a standard 45l petrol car, a projected increase of R2.41 a litre would add about R108 to the cost of filling the tank compared with September.
A motorist filling a 100l diesel tank could pay between R204 and R241 more, depending on the diesel grade.
Steep increase over the past year
The projected October increase comes after a sharp rise in fuel costs over the past year.
In September 2025, 95 unleaded petrol cost R21.55 a litre inland. The price has since climbed to R26.92 a litre in September 2026, an increase of R5.37 a litre, or almost 25%, in 12 months.
Diesel users have also faced a substantial increase. The wholesale price of 0.005% sulphur diesel stood at about R19.47 a litre inland in September 2025, compared with R29.56 a litre in September 2026, an increase of more than R10 a litre.
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