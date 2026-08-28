What will the Chery KP31 bakkie be called in SA?

Early in August, Chery South Africa launched a naming campaign for its upcoming KP31 bakkie, with the Chinese automaker’s local arm inviting South Africans to submit their suggestions of what this highly anticipated double cab should be called in our market.

The Wuhu brand announced at the 2026 Festival of Motoring a shortlist of six names.

Shortlist of names for the Chery KP31 in SA

Scheduled to arrive in SA in early 2027, the KP31 could go by one of the following six names: ‘Bakkie’, ‘Grootman’, ‘Nduna’, ‘Chief’, ‘Orca’ or ‘Brahman’.

The winning entrant is set to receive R100 000 towards the purchase of any new Chery vehicle and may also have the opportunity to travel to China in October (subject to final confirmation and the competition terms and conditions).

As a reminder, Chery’s Australian arm launched a similar campaign earlier in 2026. Following thousands of submissions, what this double cab will be called Down Under was decided. The KP31 is named Stockman in Australia.

The KP31 is powered by a diesel-electric powertrain, which comprises a 2.5-litre, four-cylinder turbodiesel engine and electric motors. Revealed in July 2026, the segment-first arrangement produces 350kW, which will make the KP31 one of the most powerful bakkies in SA when it arrives here, and a healthy 800N.m of torque. Power is delivered to the road via a four-wheel-drive system.

Underpinned by a ladder-frame platform, the KP31 measures 5 450mm in length, 2 010mm in width, and 1 890mm in height. The wheelbase spans 3 250mm. The ground clearance is rated at 247mm. The KP31 will offer payload and braked towing capacities of 1 000 and 3 500kg, respectively.

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