Ford Tourneo Custom range gains new base model and flagship AWD

Realigned Tourneo Custom range now spans four variants, with the option of all-wheel drive being a first-time ever for South Africa.

Ford has surprisingly adjusted the Tourneo Custom range with the introduction of a new entry-level variant Kombi variant and the availability of all-wheel drive on the range-topping Titanium X.

Kombi

Priced below R1-million, the Kombi replaces the Trend variant introduced two years ago as the range-opening Tourneo Custom model.

Simply titled Kombi replaces the previous Trend variant. Picture: Ford

Still providing seating for eight, the Kombi does, however, loose out on features from its discontinued sibling, namely the LED headlights, 16-inch alloy wheels, colour-coded mirror caps, tri-zone climate control, 10-speaker sound system, heated front seats, Adaptive Cruise Control and all around parking sensors to name few.

Spec

Instead, and while the mentioned alloy wheels can be fitted but now as an option, the Kombi’s list of features include:

16-inch steel wheels;

LED daytime running lights;

rain sense wipers;

folding electric mirrors;

auto on/off headlights;

dual-zone climate control;

six-speaker sound system;

multi-function steering wheel;

eight-inch digital instrument cluster display;

keyless entry;

13-inch infotainment display;

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto;

six airbags;

tyre pressure monitor;

Driver Attention Alert.

Adding the optional driver assistance package nets cruise control, front and rear parking sensors, reverse camera, Collision Mitigation Braking, Lane Keep Assist and Traffic Sign Recognition.

Power

Up front, the single-turbo 2.0-litre Panther diesel engine is unchanged with its 100kW/360Nm again going to the front wheels through an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

The claimed top speed is 180km/h and fuel consumption, 7.4L/100 km. As with the Trend, the drive mode selector comprises four settings; Eco, Normal, Slippery and Tow/Haul.

Colours

In total, the Tourneo Custom has a choice of seven colours:

Magnetic;

Frozen White;

Moondust Silver;

Blazer Blue;

Race Red;

Blue Metallic;

Agate Black Metallic.

Titanium X AWD

Topping the range, the all-wheel drive Titanium X appears identical to the normal front-wheel drive variant, with the same applying to its level of specification.

As such, it has the following as standard:

19-inch alloy wheels;

Adaptive Matrix LED headlights;

rain sense wipers;

imitation leather upholstery;

tri-zone climate control;

electric dual-sliding side doors;

electric and heated front seats;

lumbar support for the driver’s chair;

10-speaker sound system;

heated second row;

eight-inch instrument cluster;

side window blinds;

wireless smartphone charging pad;

13-inch infotainment display.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto;

Safety and driver assistance systems include:

eight airbags;

tyre pressure monitor;

front and rear parking sensors;

360-degree camera system;

Adaptive Cruise Control;

Automatic Emergency Braking;

Collision Mitigation Braking;

Lane Centring;

Blind Spot Monitoring;

Exit Warning;

Lane Keep Assist;

Rear Cross Traffic Alert;

Reverse Automatic Braking;

Traffic Sign Recognition.

As an option, the Luxe package brings a 14-speaker B&O sound system, ambient lighting, a panoramic roof and a heated second row.

Also still optional is the Mobile Office Package comprising an integrated rubbish bin, laptop storage slots between the front seats, three type-C USB ports, a docking station for accessories, stowable accessory tray table, improved lighting and the steering wheel that can be converted into a laptop-sized table.

Power

Residing up front, the uprated 2.0-litre Panther turbodiesel develops the same 125kW/390Nm as in the front-wheel drive, but with drive now going to all four wheels through the eight-speed automatic box.

Unlike in the Kombi, the Titanium X’s drive mode selector has six settings; Eco, Normal, Slippery, Tow/Haul, Sport and Trail.

Colours

In total Tourneo Custom Titanium X has a choice of eight colours:

Magnetic;

Frozen White;

Grey Matter;

Moondust Silver;

Artisan Red;

Digital Blue Aqua;

Blue Metallic;

Agate Black Metallic.

Price

As standard, both new additions’ price tags include a four-year/120 000km warranty with the six-year/90 000km service plan being a cost option.

It is worth noting that neither of the new models has any bearing on the Tourneo Custom Sport, which continues without change.