BMW confirms Countryman Untamed Edition for South African market

BMW has backed the introduction of the off-road-focused Mini Countryman Rugged in January with a second derivative coming to South Africa next year, reports The Citizen.

Significantly more revised than the Rugged, the new Untamed Edition not only gets all-terrain tyres, but a ground clearance increase which, bizarrely, won’t be incorporated into models bound for the local market.

Visually, the Untamed’s aesthetic changes include the mentioned Pirelli Scorpion Plus all-terrain rubber around 19-inch alloy wheels, a new grille with so-called Dark Steel vertical slats, textured protective film around the wheel arches and door sills, and a power dome on the bonnet.

As part of the new bumper, the underbody protection has been revised, with the same applying to the rear.

Rounding out the exterior are special blue Untamed logos on the C-pillars and five model-specific colours contrasted with either a Glazed White or Jet Black roof:

Nanuq White

Midnight Black

Nomad Blue

Hideaway Grey

Frozen Nomad Blue

Besides the exterior, the Countryman Untamed can also be furnished with a range of accessories comprising a rooftop tent, folding chairs and tables.

Changed dynamics

Underneath, the 15mm suspension lift increases ground clearance by 19mm, but as mentioned, neither this nor the rooftop tent will be offered in South Africa.

The Pirelli all-terrain tyres have, however, been the go ahead, as are the roof rails and tow bar that allows the Untamed to tow 2 000kg.

Inside

Inside, the Untamed’s unique additions, for South Africa, will be similar to the North American and European models and comprise sport seats finished in Vescin Nightshade Blue knitted fabric, a knitted grey and blue finish on the dashboard and Cornflower Blue stitch work and piping on the seats.

In addition, the front seat headrests receive an embroidered Untamed logo, while additional Cornflower Blue finishes can be found on the steering wheel.

Finally, the Untamed gets model-specific floor mats, Dark Steel decorative inserts and a redesigned centre console storage box complete with elastic retaining straps supposed to mimic those of a backpack and/or climbing gear.

One variant only

Locally, BMW South Africa has confirmed that the Untamed Edition will be limited to the Countryman Cooper S and no other version.

This means unchanged outputs of 150kW/300Nm from the 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, delivered to all wheels through the ALL4 all-wheel drive system via the eight-speed Steptronic gearbox.

Wait till 2027

At present, no pricing details are known as the Untamed will only make its market arrival in the second quarter of 2027.

However, with pricing of the regular Countryman Cooper S starting at R827 928 and that of the John Cooper Works at R994 768, expect the Untamed to fall in between, possibly around the R850 000 to R900 000 mark.

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