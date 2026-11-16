Used car prices drop in South Africa as October sales climb

The local used car market boomed in October, with buyers paying less on average for vehicles with less mileage, reports the Citizen.

According to AutoTrader data, the average selling price of pre-owned cars fell by R11 404 from R416 302 in October 2025 to R404 898 in October 2026. At the same time, average mileage dropped by 3 509km from 73 447km to 69 938km, while the average registration age stayed the same at five years.

Last month’s used car sales of 36 046 units represented an 8.2% increase over the 33 307 recorded a year earlier. October also improved on September 2026’s sales by 2 222 cars, a month-on-month gain of 6.6%.

Used car prices drop

Used car buyers also spent considerably less per vehicle than they did in September. The average selling price dropped by R28 040 from R432 938, which indicates a decline of 6.5% month-on-month.

There was little movement in the other averages. Mileage remained close to 70 000km and the average model year stayed at 2021.

The decline in average price, however, need to be read alongside what consumers were purchasing. These figures cover a changing mix of vehicles and some popular models were still fetching more than they did a year ago.

The Toyota Starlet’s average selling price fell 3.5% to R228 503, while the Corolla Cross was down 1.5% to R377 588. Yet both recorded strong sales growth, with volumes rising 33.6% and 42.9% respectively.

Ford Ranger still rules roost

With sales of 1 920, the Ford Ranger remained the best-selling used car model last month. Despite the average trend, the Ranger’s average selling price rose by 4.4% to R503 120.

Hot on the Ford Ranger’s heels in second place was its great rival the Toyota Hilux (1 803), followed by the Volkswagen Polo Vivo (1 404), VW Polo (1 325) and Suzuki Swift (987).

The Toyota Corolla Cross (866) was Mzansi’s sixth best-selling used car last month, followed by the Toyota Fortuner (806), Toyota Starlet (696), Isuzu D-Max (660) and Hyundai Grand i10 (569).

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