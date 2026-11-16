JAC confirms November reveal for T9 PHEV bakkie in South Africa

After several delays since being approved for South Africa last year, the local arm of JAC has formally announced a clearer reveal date for the plug-in hybrid T9 bakkie, reports the Citizen.

First PHEV for JAC

Set to become its new flagship above the limited edition diesel-powered T9 Hunter, the simply titled T9 PHEV will officially be detailed at the end of November, before making its first appearance on local soil at the annual JAC Day due to take place in February or March next year.

Hinted on JAC South Africa’s website, the time of T9 PHEV’s arrival will see it become one of five proper plug-in hybrid bakkies to be offered in South Africa, the others being the BYD Shark, the incoming diesel plug-in hybrid Chery Grootman, Foton Tunland V9 PHEV and the Jetour F700.

Hybridised petrol

Confirmed to be joined by the long-awaited JS9 SUV at the same event, the T9 PHEV combines a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine outputting 160kW/370Nm on its own, with a 31.2-kWh battery pack powering two electric motors.

A setup that automatically makes it four-wheel drive, the total output is 360kW/674Nm, which goes to all four corners through a dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT).

The claimed all-electric range is said to be 100km and, when combined with the combustion engine, reaches 1 000km.

JAC South Africa reports the T9 PHEV will still have the same 3 500kg towing capacity as the diesel example, but feature at least a pair of locking differentials.

Likely spec

Likely to be based on the flagship Super Lux trim level only, expect the T9 PHEV’s list of standard features to include the following based on the equivalent diesel variant:

18-inch alloy wheels;

folding and heated electric mirrors;

auto-levelling on/off LED headlights;

rain sense wipers;

leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel;

dual-zone climate control with rear vents;

push-button start;

heated and electric front seats;

seven-inch digital instrument cluster;

10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system;

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto;

wireless smartphone charger;

auto-dimming rear-view mirror;

sunroof;

reverse camera;

front and rear parking sensors;

360-degree surround-view camera system;

cruise control;

tyre pressure monitor;

Hill Descent Control;

Hill Start Assist.

With its time of reveal now approved, expect further details, including pricing, to be announced within the coming weeks.

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