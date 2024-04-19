Network Sport

Ospreys call on Cheetahs skipper

Three Cheetahs players (Victor Sekekete, Jeandre Rudolph and Evardi Boshoff) on loan at the Welsh side are set to tackle the DHL Stormers.

16 mins ago
SA Rugby Magazine 1 minute read
Image used for illustration purposes.

Victor Sekekete is one of three on-loan Cheetahs players named in Ospreys’ matchday-23 for the clash with the DHL Stormers in Cape Town.

Sekekete along with flank Jeandre Rudolph and centre Evardi Boshoff are all on loan with Ospreys as part of a player development partnership with the Cheetahs.

All three players will be in action for the playoff-hunting Welsh side when they take on the DHL Stormers in a Vodacom URC match tomorrow night.

Sekekete starts in Ospreys’ second row, while Rudolph and Boshoff have been named on the bench.

Ospreys will be captained by 25-year-old No eight Morgan Morris, and will have an all-Wales midfield in Owen Watkin and Kieran Williams.

Source: X/@CheetahsRugby.

The article Ospreys call on Cheetahs skipper first appeared on SA Rugby Magazine.

