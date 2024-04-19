Victor Sekekete is one of three on-loan Cheetahs players named in Ospreys’ matchday-23 for the clash with the DHL Stormers in Cape Town.

Sekekete along with flank Jeandre Rudolph and centre Evardi Boshoff are all on loan with Ospreys as part of a player development partnership with the Cheetahs.

All three players will be in action for the playoff-hunting Welsh side when they take on the DHL Stormers in a Vodacom URC match tomorrow night.

Sekekete starts in Ospreys’ second row, while Rudolph and Boshoff have been named on the bench.

Ospreys will be captained by 25-year-old No eight Morgan Morris, and will have an all-Wales midfield in Owen Watkin and Kieran Williams.

The article Ospreys call on Cheetahs skipper first appeared on SA Rugby Magazine.