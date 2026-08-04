Ford reveals preliminary pricing for Ranger Super Duty lineup in SA

Ford South Africa has confirmed a phased local roll-out for its Australian-developed Ranger Super Duty range.

The first-ever Ranger to wear the Super Duty moniker, until now reserved for the F-Series in the US, will arrive in 2027 in what the Blue Oval describes as a ‘phased approach’.

Assembled in Thailand and not at the Silverton plant outside Pretoria, the imported Super Duty won’t be restricted to a double cab body style as believed until now.

As part of the roll-out, it will also be offered in double chassis cab, single chassis cab and Super chassis cab configurations.

Code 10 licence required for heavy GVM

Likely to be modelled on the XLT derivative, or XL in the case of the single cab, the Super Duty, as with the Brazilian-made F-250 sold locally over two decades ago, will require a Code 10 licence as a result of its 4 500kg gross vehicle mass (GVM) rating.

Upgraded exterior features enhanced styling

Compared to the standard Ranger, the Super Duty’s key differences include a steel front bumper, wider mirrors, a new bonnet with Super Duty lettering, a steel front bashplate and an enlarged 130-litre long-range diesel tank.

Elsewhere, special mounting points have been integrated into the bumper to accommodate Ford accessory-approved driving lights, while the wheel arches have been widened to accommodate the 33-inch all-terrain tyres.

Chassis modifications boost towing capability

Not detailed until now, the Ranger Super Duty’s chassis changes include a reinforced frame, stronger driveshafts, a new heavy-duty rear axle and Ranger-first locking front and rear differentials.

In addition, Ford has also fitted eight-stud wheel hubs and a thicker steel protection plate underneath the fuel tank, front differential and transfer case.

Accordingly, the Super Duty has a claimed 299mm of ground clearance and a wading depth of 850mm. As standard, it can still tow 3 500kg, or up to 4 500kg when fitted with the optional uprated tow bar.

Interior retains standard XLT layout

Inside, the interior has not been changed from the standard Ranger, bar Super Duty lettering on the upper glovebox and a scale display, with readouts, within the 12-inch SYNC 4A infotainment display thanks to sensors built into the suspension.

Although no other details are known, the Super Duty is expected to have the same level of specification as the XLT.

3.0-litre V6 turbodiesel delivers 154kW

Residing up front, the South African-spec Ranger Super Duty follows the Australian example by retaining the 3.0-litre Lion turbodiesel V6 engine, albeit in detuned form described by Ford as having been done for ‘heavy-duty emissions standards’.

As a result, power output drops from 184kW to the same 154kW as the discontinued 2.0-litre bi-turbodiesel Panther engine, while torque is unchanged at 600Nm.

The General Motors (GM) co-developed 10-speed automatic gearbox is again the sole transmission option; however, while its gear set remains the same, it does benefit from an upgraded cooling system.

Pricing projected between R1.1m and R1.3m

With an official arrival date still to be set, Ford has indicated a price tag of around R1.1m for the single chassis cab to R1.3m for the double cab.

As such, the double cab will be priced a fraction below the Raptor, which carries a sticker price of R1.3m. Ford has indicated, though, that final specification and pricing will only be announced in the new year.

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