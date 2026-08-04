Toyota maintains market lead as SA new-car sales jump 11.9% in July

South Africa’s local new-car market kicked off the third quarter of the year with strong momentum, recording a month-on-month gain of 3 226 units.

In July, naamsa, the Automotive Business Council of South Africa, reported a total of 57 708 units sold – an increase of 6 150 units, or 11.9%, compared to the 51 558 vehicles sold in July last year.

Toyota leads brand sales

Toyota once again emerged as the best-selling car brand in South Africa in July, delivering 14 142 new vehicles to mark an increase of 1 725 units over June.

Suzuki secured second place with 5 994 new vehicles sold, up by 305 units, while Volkswagen followed in third with 5 799 deliveries, reflecting an increase of 186 units.

Hyundai retained fourth place, followed by Ford in fifth, while Chery moved up to sixth, relegating GWM to seventh.

Isuzu placed eighth, and Jetour retained the ninth spot.

Kia returned to the top 10 list in 10th place, followed by Omoda and Jaecoo in 11th.

Top 10 sales breakdown

Toyota: 14 142 units (up 1 725)

14 142 units (up 1 725) Suzuki: 5 994 units (up 305)

5 994 units (up 305) Volkswagen: 5 799 units (up 186)

5 799 units (up 186) Hyundai: 3 058 units (up 72)

3 058 units (up 72) Ford: 2 927 units (down 34)

2 927 units (down 34) Chery: 2 709 units (up 107)

2 709 units (up 107) GWM: 2 504 units (down 104)

2 504 units (down 104) Isuzu: 2 435 units (up 314)

2 435 units (up 314) Jetour: 2 034 units (down 20)

2 034 units (down 20) Kia: 1 920 units (up 504)

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The post Top 10 best-selling car brands in SA – July 2026 appeared first on CAR Magazine.

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