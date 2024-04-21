Schools rugby: Milnerton stun Bishops, Grey end Gym’s unbeaten run

Milnerton High kept the upsets coming by claiming an away win against Bishops Diocesan College, while Grey College brought Paarl Gymnasium’s unbeaten start to the season to an end on yesterday.

Yesterday’s win against Boships came two weeks after Milnerton produced an epic comeback to beat Rondebosch Boys High at home.

Rondebosch bounced back from that stunning defeat in style yesterday, cruising to a 55-22 victory over South African College High School (SACS).

The big game of the day saw Grey College take on Paarl Gymnasium in a Premier Interschools clash in Paarl.

The match lived up to top billing, with Grey coming from a 17-10 half-time deficit to win 29-27.

Grey’s midfield of captain Pieter van der Merwe and star centre Ethan Adams stole the show, scoring three tries between them, with the stocky Adams dotting down twice for a brace.

No 8 Quintin Potgieter scored twice for Paarl Gym, whose unbeaten start to the season came to an end.

In other notable results, Queen’s College claimed first blood in their annual derby against Eastern Cape rivals Dale College (29-15), unbeaten Paul Roos beat Paarl Boys High 25-10 in a Winelands school derby and Monument got their Noordvaal Cup campaign off to a successful start with a 31-25 win against Helpmekaar College.

Selected results (Saturday, 20 April):

