Watch: Virat Kohli controversy – out or no-ball?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Virat Kohli was fuming when he was given out against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

2 hours ago
SA Cricket Mag 1 minute read
Photo for illustration purposes only.

Virat Kohli lost his cool after being caught and bowled off a delivery that he believed was above waist height.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter was aggrieved by the umpires’ decision during last night’s match against Kolkata Knight Riders.

The Knight Riders eventually beat the Challengers by one run, in a dramatic Indian Premier League encounter at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Kohli was seen fuming at the umpire and third umpire, and the controversial call has people asking if he should’ve been given out, or if the delivery should have been deemed a no-ball.

Watch the videos here:

2 hours ago
SA Cricket Mag 1 minute read

