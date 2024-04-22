Watch: Virat Kohli controversy – out or no-ball?

Virat Kohli lost his cool after being caught and bowled off a delivery that he believed was above waist height.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter was aggrieved by the umpires’ decision during last night’s match against Kolkata Knight Riders.

The Knight Riders eventually beat the Challengers by one run, in a dramatic Indian Premier League encounter at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Kohli was seen fuming at the umpire and third umpire, and the controversial call has people asking if he should’ve been given out, or if the delivery should have been deemed a no-ball.

Watch the videos here:

