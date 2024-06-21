Network Sport

Historic URC finale at Loftus Versfeld sold out

Tickets are sold out for the first-ever URC final at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria, featuring the Vodacom Bulls and Glasgow Warriors.

1 hour ago
SA Rugby Magazine 1 minute read
Loftus Versfeld where the final will be played. Photo: Caxton Local Media

Tickets for the first-ever United Rugby Championship final at Loftus Versfeld between the Vodacom Bulls and Glasgow Warriors on Saturday evening is officially sold out.

It will be a second URC final appearance for Jake White’s charges in three seasons, and their first decider at Loftus since 2009 where they beat the Chiefs in the Super Rugby showpiece.

The Bulls edged Leinster in Pretoria last week, before Glasgow beat defending champions Munster at Thomond Park to book a place in the finale, and set up a titanic rematch with the Herd on the Highveld where the Scottish visitors had lost earlier this season.

More: Bulls playing for something bigger Eskom

