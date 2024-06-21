Historic URC finale at Loftus Versfeld sold out

Tickets for the first-ever United Rugby Championship final at Loftus Versfeld between the Vodacom Bulls and Glasgow Warriors on Saturday evening is officially sold out.

It will be a second URC final appearance for Jake White’s charges in three seasons, and their first decider at Loftus since 2009 where they beat the Chiefs in the Super Rugby showpiece.

The Bulls edged Leinster in Pretoria last week, before Glasgow beat defending champions Munster at Thomond Park to book a place in the finale, and set up a titanic rematch with the Herd on the Highveld where the Scottish visitors had lost earlier this season.

SOLD OUT VURC GRAND FINAL AT LOFTUS *We still have limited hospitality packages available on Ticketpro. pic.twitter.com/JiaCxml3Ye — Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) June 21, 2024

