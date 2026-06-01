Running toward the fire: The volunteers protecting the Western Cape (Video)

When flames threaten homes, mountains and livelihoods across Cape Town and the Western Cape, the Volunteer Wildfire Services (VWS) does what most of us wouldn’t dare: They run towards the fire. These are not superheroes in capes, they are students, professionals, parents and neighbours who choose to spend their time training, preparing and answering the call when disaster strikes.

With support from the Dis-Chem Foundation, this remarkable volunteer force continues to grow stronger, faster and become better equipped to protect our communities from wildfires.

Watch the video about everyday heroes and the support helping to keep them on the frontlines:

The VWS has grown into SA’s largest volunteer firefighting organisation. Today, the non-profit has more than 355 volunteers operating from four wildfire bases: Helderberg, Newlands, South Peninsula and Stellenbosch. And since 2024, more volunteers have been dispatched to help fight wildfires across the region.

The need for trained volunteers has never been greater. That’s why the Dis-Chem Foundation’s support is vital. The VWS continue to train and equip the volunteers who stand ready when it’s time to take action. As one volunteer puts it: “When everyone runs away from a fire, we run towards it.”

And that spirit is exactly what keeps communities safer, mountains protected, and hope burning bright.

This 2025/26 fire season has unleashed a level of destruction not witnessed in a decade, the premier announced. With approximately 132 000 hectares already consumed by flames, it’s the worst wildfire crisis the province has faced since 2015.

Together, the Dis-Chem Foundation and VWS are not just fighting fires; they are safeguarding SA’s homes and natural heritage for generations to come, truly igniting hope and building a more resilient future for all.