Handre Pollard excited about Loftus return, attacking game plan

Back at his old stomping ground, Handre Pollard is excited to execute the new attacking game plan for the Springboks against Ireland at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

The first Test of the series will see Pollard return to Loftus Versfeld for the first time since July 2021.

The two-time Rugby World Cup winner started his professional career in Pretoria and represented the Vodacom Bulls until a move to France in 2019.

“It’s lovely, man,” Pollard said on his Loftus return. “It’s a special place.

“I keep it dear to my heart. I spent a good seven years at the Bulls. I love playing at Loftus. It’s one of the great stadiums in the world.

“To play a Test match at a sold-out Loftus…it’s going to be a special day.”

Game plan

Back in the driving seat after sitting out the opening Test of the year against Wales at Twickenham, Pollard has the responsibility of driving the Springboks forward in a new attacking game plan laid out by former All Blacks flyhalf Tony Brown.

“I really enjoy Tony, he’s been a real breath of fresh air for us,” Pollard said.

“We were privileged to have Felix [Jones] in the past. He was brilliant. Tony just thinks about the game a little differently. He has experience from all over the world.

“With the background that he has coaching teams all over, he’s had to look for space in a different way than we are used to. We are used to relying on our strength and physicality to get us over the gainline.

“He sees it differently and as a group we are at a point where we can use our skill set and not just be one-dimensional and direct. We are never going to go away from that, but he sees our guys using our strength to create more space for our exciting outside backs.

“We’ve enjoyed him a lot since he’s come in. If that gets us going with the ball and playing a bit more on the gainline, great.”

Lessons learnt

Pollard watched from the stands when the Springboks last faced Ireland in the 2023 Rugby World Cup pool stage, which ended a 13-8 defeat for the men in green and gold.

The 30-year-old said there was plenty of positives to take from that match, as the Boks had the opportunity to put the game to bed.

“We know the opportunities will be there. It was on that day in Paris as well,” Pollard added.

“We just need to be more composed and get something out of every 22 entry. There won’t be many. I think it’s going to be few for both teams. So whenever you get that shot, you need to be clinical.”

