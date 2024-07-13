Network Sport
Watch: Currie Cup highlights – Griquas stun Sharks, Lions lash Pumas
Griquas edged the Sharks before the Lions streaked past the Pumas in Currie Cup action on Friday night.
After kicking off to a strong start and the halftime whistle blowing with the scoreboard 7-24 in favour of the Sharks, the Griquas managed to win the game 34 – 31 in a dramatic finish while the Lions tore the Pumas apart, scoring 10 tries to win 75 – 21.
Ten-try Lions tear apart Pumas
