Watch: Rassie Erasmus on Portugal team, female ref

Ahead of a historic Test match in Bloemfontein the Springboks coach talks about their opponents, and Hollie Davidson.

1 hour ago
SA Rugby Magazine Less than a minute
Rassie Erasmus. Photo: Johan Orton/Caxton Local Media.

In the latest episode of his vlog series, Rassie Erasmus looks forward to the historic Test against Portugal, which will see the Springboks refereed by a woman (Scotland’s Hollie Davidson) for the first time.

Here’s what he had to say:

Photo: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images/World Rugby

1 hour ago
