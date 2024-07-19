Network Sport
Watch: Rassie Erasmus on Portugal team, female ref
Ahead of a historic Test match in Bloemfontein the Springboks coach talks about their opponents, and Hollie Davidson.
In the latest episode of his vlog series, Rassie Erasmus looks forward to the historic Test against Portugal, which will see the Springboks refereed by a woman (Scotland’s Hollie Davidson) for the first time.
Here’s what he had to say:
Monumental
Rassie is ready for Portugal
Watch episode 5 of Rassie on Alles #ForeverGreenForeverGold#Springboks pic.twitter.com/HW8lQhtjjm
— Springboks (@Springboks) July 19, 2024
Photo: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images/World Rugby
