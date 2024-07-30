Injury-plagued WP: More youngsters set for opportunities

Junior Springbok captain Zach Porthen is set to become the latest Currie Cup debutant for DHL Western Province after another wave of injuries to the front row.

DHL Western Province suffered their third loss of the season after the Vodacom Bulls came back from a 27-3 first-half deficit to win 50-34 at Loftus Versfeld.

However, of more concern for WP will be the loss of three senior props to injuries, as they prepare to host the Griffons in Cape Town on Saturday.

Springbok prop Lizo Gqoboka limped off in the first half and his replacement, veteran Ali Vermaak, also went down with a knock, resulting in scrums becoming uncontested.

Tighthead prop Sazi Sandi suffered a head knock in a tackle, which is likely to keep him sidelined for a week.

“They are still having medicals and scans,” assistant coach Labeeb Levy said yesterday afternoon.

“Lizo was lower limb [injury] and he was on crutches. Ali was wheel-chaired on and off the plane, so it’s not looking [good]. Sazi had a knock to his head and shoulder, so he might be out for the week.

“Those injuries really impacted our ability to keep that scrumming momentum.”

However, with injuries come opportunities, as the door has now opened for the union’s younger props to make the step up for WP, who have opted to use the Currie Cup to blood youngsters and prepare a few senior players for the upcoming URC season.

Tighthead prop Porthen, who captained the Junior Springboks in the U20 World Championship in Cape Town, is likely to become the latest player to make his Currie Cup debut.

The 20-year-old, who has come through the WP system, will follow in the footsteps of flanks Divan Fuller and CJ Velleman, centre Jonathan Roche, wing Jared Africa and fellow front rowers Vernon Matongo, Mhleli Khuzwayo and Nicolas Roebeck.

“Vernon has been waiting in the wings. As they say, ‘Een man se dood is n ander man se brood’,” said Levy.

“It is an opportunity for him now to really step up and take the opportunity when selected.

“We still have Zach Porthen who is returning from the SA U20 side. It will also be an opportunity for him to be in the mix depending on how long the others are out.

“Then we will probably look at some club players who are performing well and in the WP U21 ranks as well.”

