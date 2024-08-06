Siya’s homecoming gets Rassie’s backing

Rassie Erasmus has confirmed that Siya Kolisi is preparing to return from France and has the full support of the Springboks to move back to South Africa.

Reports broke over the weekend that Kolisi, who joined Top 14 outfit Racing 92 after leading the Springboks to back-to-back world cup glory in 2023, is negotiating an early exit from his contract, which was set to run until 2026.

The Sharks are reported to be leading the race to sign the 33-year-old, who made 31 appearances in all competitions in his first three-season stint at Kings Park.

Erasmus, who has been candid about preferring the Springbok captain to be based in South Africa for ease of access, confirmed that negotiations were ongoing, but supported Kolisi’s return.

“We actually didn’t want him back, but his agent kept on nagging and nagging,” Erasmus joked when asked about the rumours during an online press briefing from Brisbane.

“When we heard he wants to come back – it’s a decision from the Sharks – we supported it when they asked us. We are supporting it 100%.

“They [the Sharks] will officially announce it. They asked us to join in on the conversation, whether we wanted him back, and my answer was yes. It’s nice to have your captain in your country.

“I’m not quite sure how far the deal is or when it will be announced. But, yes, we know about it and we are happy about it.”

This article was first published on SA Rugby magazine.