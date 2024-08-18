Network Sport

Dricus ‘Stillknocks’ du Plessis remains the middleweight champion: The world reacts

“Hulle weet nie wat ons weet nie!” South Africa’s golden boy has managed to remain the UFC middleweight champion of the world.

3 hours ago
Andrea van Wyk 1 minute read
Dricus du Plessis has successfully defended his title in Perth early this morning. Photo: Screenshot/YouTube

Dricus du Plessis remains the undisputed middleweight champion after his opponent Israel Adesanya submitted during UFC 305 in Perth, Australia, early on Sunday morning.

Spirits were high in the RAC Arena as Du Plessis entered to the sound of Nkosi sikelel’ iAfrika playing and the South African flag adorned around his shoulders. He was flanked by Springbok rugby players Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth.

The first three rounds ensured for a nail-biting fight between the two men, after which Du Plessis managed to get the upper hand in the fourth round.

There have been talks that Du Plessis’ next fight to defend his title could take place in South Africa.

Social media has been abuzz since Du Plessis won this morning. Have a look at how the world reacted and some of the highlights of the iconic fight:

@newsnexussa #newsnexus #newsnexussa #incaseyoumissedit #newsstories #southafricatiktok🇿🇦 ♬ original sound – NewsNexusOfficial
@kmywef Wowww #ufc #adesanya #israeladesanya #dricusduplessis #duplessis ♬ original sound – Kmywef

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by YOMZANSI (@yomzansi)

