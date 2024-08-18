Dricus ‘Stillknocks’ du Plessis remains the middleweight champion: The world reacts

Dricus du Plessis remains the undisputed middleweight champion after his opponent Israel Adesanya submitted during UFC 305 in Perth, Australia, early on Sunday morning.

Spirits were high in the RAC Arena as Du Plessis entered to the sound of Nkosi sikelel’ iAfrika playing and the South African flag adorned around his shoulders. He was flanked by Springbok rugby players Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth.

The first three rounds ensured for a nail-biting fight between the two men, after which Du Plessis managed to get the upper hand in the fourth round.

There have been talks that Du Plessis’ next fight to defend his title could take place in South Africa.

Social media has been abuzz since Du Plessis won this morning. Have a look at how the world reacted and some of the highlights of the iconic fight:

YESSSSSSS CHAMPION!!!!! 🏆🏆🏆 Dricus ‘Stillknocks’ du Plessis 🇿🇦 has done it again, defending his UFC World Middleweight Champion title in epic fashion against Israel Adesanya 🇳🇬! The heart of a true champion, congrats Dricus! South Africa is so proud of you! 💪👑#UFC305 pic.twitter.com/4ugeD3lvn4 — Brent Janse van Vuuren (@BrentJvV) August 18, 2024