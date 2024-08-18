Dricus ‘Stillknocks’ du Plessis remains the middleweight champion: The world reacts
“Hulle weet nie wat ons weet nie!” South Africa’s golden boy has managed to remain the UFC middleweight champion of the world.
Dricus du Plessis remains the undisputed middleweight champion after his opponent Israel Adesanya submitted during UFC 305 in Perth, Australia, early on Sunday morning.
Spirits were high in the RAC Arena as Du Plessis entered to the sound of Nkosi sikelel’ iAfrika playing and the South African flag adorned around his shoulders. He was flanked by Springbok rugby players Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth.
The first three rounds ensured for a nail-biting fight between the two men, after which Du Plessis managed to get the upper hand in the fourth round.
There have been talks that Du Plessis’ next fight to defend his title could take place in South Africa.
Social media has been abuzz since Du Plessis won this morning. Have a look at how the world reacted and some of the highlights of the iconic fight:
@newsnexussa #newsnexus #newsnexussa #incaseyoumissedit #newsstories #southafricatiktok🇿🇦 ♬ original sound – NewsNexusOfficial
@kmywef Wowww #ufc #adesanya #israeladesanya #dricusduplessis #duplessis ♬ original sound – Kmywef
YESSSSSSS CHAMPION!!!!! 🏆🏆🏆
Dricus ‘Stillknocks’ du Plessis 🇿🇦 has done it again, defending his UFC World Middleweight Champion title in epic fashion against Israel Adesanya 🇳🇬!
The heart of a true champion, congrats Dricus! South Africa is so proud of you! 💪👑#UFC305 pic.twitter.com/4ugeD3lvn4
— Brent Janse van Vuuren (@BrentJvV) August 18, 2024
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐩𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐦𝐢𝐝𝐝𝐥𝐞𝐰𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐨𝐧: Dricus ‘Stillknocks’ du Plessis 🇿🇦#UFC305 pic.twitter.com/ewepaiPtYl
— SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) August 18, 2024
View this post on Instagram