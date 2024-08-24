Broadcast fuss clouds Bok-All Blacks Tests

SuperSport has hit back at Sport Minister Gayton McKenzie’s claims that the upcoming clashes between the Springboks and New Zealand in Mzansi will be shown on SABC.

The world champion Boks face the All Blacks in the Rugby Championship next Saturday at Emirates Airline Park, before a September 7 duel in Cape Town, in a rematch of the 2023 Rugby World Cup final.

McKenzie, SA’s sport, arts and culture minister, recently announced at a presidential imbizo in Johannesburg that these high-profile matches would air on public broadcaster SABC, even for viewers without a decoder.

“I met with SuperSport, and I’m happy to say you’ll be able to watch the Springboks and New Zealand game without a decoder,” McKenzie was quoted in the media.

Also read: Ex-Bok coach quits England

However, pay channel SuperSport has refuted this, stating no agreement had been reached with any broadcaster for these much-anticipated fixtures.

“Contrary to news reports, at this stage, SuperSport has not concluded agreements with any broadcaster for the Castle Lager Rugby Championship matches, including the Springboks-All Blacks matches,” the broadcaster said in a statement issued late yesterday.

“SuperSport will bring the Springboks-All Blacks matches live to DStv viewers.”

McKenzie, though, has stood by his remarks, responding on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Nobody lied here, we know the terms and expectation from the right holder for us 2 make this available, we intent to fully meet those expectations in the interest of the nation. This is not a normal game, this is the anniversary of the most important rugby game. Let talk in a week[sic].”

Nobody lied here,we know the terms and expectation from the right holder for us 2 make this available, we intent to fully meet those expectations in the interest of the nation. This is not a normal game, this is the anniversary of the most important rugby game. Let talk in a week https://t.co/Trp7xjVE0P — Gayton McKenzie (@GaytonMcK) August 24, 2024

I have been clear that it will be unfair of government to expect @SuperSportTV to show matches for free, matches that they have paid for, it is our task to make sure that we as government play our part in making sure our people also get to watch their national teams. — Gayton McKenzie (@GaytonMcK) August 24, 2024

This controversy comes after the SABC had to cancel its coverage of the Bok-Ireland series last month, following litigation over broadcast rights.

The post Broadcast fuss clouds Bok-All Blacks Tests appeared first on SA Rugby magazine.