Highlights: Lions, Sharks close gap on Bulls

Watch the highlights of some of the matches of this weekend's Carling Currie Cup.

Photo: Johan Orton/Caxton Local Media.

The Lions and Sharks continued their winning form in the Currie Cup with bonus-point victories away from home yesterday.

Boks in a ‘good space’ to grapple Kiwis

Broadcast fuss clouds Bok-All Blacks Tests

The Novavit Griffons and Airlink Pumas’ highlights were not available at time of publishing.

