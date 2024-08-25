Network Sport
Highlights: Lions, Sharks close gap on Bulls
Watch the highlights of some of the matches of this weekend's Carling Currie Cup.
The Lions and Sharks continued their winning form in the Currie Cup with bonus-point victories away from home yesterday.
The Novavit Griffons and Airlink Pumas’ highlights were not available at time of publishing.
