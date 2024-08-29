All Blacks scrum battle is ‘personal’ for Ox Nche

Springbok prop Retshegofaditswe ‘Ox’ Nche can’t wait for the scrum battle in what should be another epic Test between the world champions and New Zealand on Saturday.

Rugby’s greatest rivalry will be showcased this week on the Highveld when the Boks tackle the All Blacks in The Rugby Championship at Emirates Airline Park. The action moves on to Cape Town Stadium next Saturday.

The last time the two southern hemisphere rivals met was the 2023 Rugby World Cup final in Paris, when South Africa edged the Kiwis by one point to retain the Webb Ellis Cup.

Hailed as one of the most formidable looseheads on the planet, Nche is preparing for an onslaught up front against the Kiwis this week.

“For me the scrums are personal, just as it is for every other player,” he told reporters in a Bok conference yesterday.

“When I pack down there, I know I’m representing my country and I take a lot of pride in that. So, the key for me is to prepare as well as I can and keep giving my best.”

The powerful prop also brushed off talk of the Boks’ win record against the All Blacks at Emirates Airline Park. “I don’t think we are too worried about that,” he said.

“The last time we faced them was in the Rugby World Cup final, and we know they’ll come out guns blazing for us, rather than thinking about the past.”

Asked what goes through his mind during the haka, the affable front-row powerhouse said he uses it to get into a zone of national duty.

“For me, it’s a moment where I get to think about what my job is on the field,” Nche said.

“You also have to respect it because it is part of New Zealand’s culture. For you, it’s about thinking about the next job, how you get yourself in a good position, and what your next job is from there.

“That’s a moment where you can say these are people showing pride for their country, and you think, ‘What are you going to do to show pride for your country? How are you going to stand up for your country?’”

