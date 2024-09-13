Premiership’s URC plan to exclude SA teams

The Premiership clubs have reportedly favoured a merger with the URC that would see the formation of a new British & Irish league without South African and Italian teams.

According to a report by Telegraph Sport, a proposal for a merger between the two club competitions is being explored, as the Premiership looks to increase the value of future broadcasting deals.

The Premiership clubs reportedly held a board meeting in London yesterday, with their preference understood to be British & Irish league that does not include the South African and Italian sides.

An Anglo-Welsh league was also discussed, but the British and Irish league got the most interest, as it has the potential to drive the most commercial value, but this would also be complicated to set up.

Since joining the URC in 2021, South African teams have helped take the former PRO14 to new heights, with the league setting new attendance and broadcasting records. The total audience figure of 47.7 million in the 2023/24 season shattered the previous high mark of 37.4 million set in 2023.

The Vodacom Bulls proved a key draw in the play-offs with close to a million viewers (947 589) tuning into their epic semi-final clash with Leinster, while the grand final game against Glasgow Warriors was watched by 1.1 million.

