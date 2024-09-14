Springboks charged up for ‘hostile’ Argentina

Rassie Erasmus expects a stern test for the Springboks against Los Pumas next week, as the world champions depart for Argentina ready for a battle of epic proportions.

Victory for Erasmus’ charges in Santiago del Estero next Saturday would secure the 2024 Rugby Championship title for South Africa.

The Boks enter the match as the only unbeaten team in the competition, needing three more log points from their next two matches against the Pumas to seal the title for the first time since 2019.

But Erasmus refused to write off the hosts, who beat New Zealand in their opening match of the tournament and thrashed Australia 67-27 last week to stay in the title race.

“It doesn’t matter how one looks at it – we don’t want to lose against Argentina, and it’s exactly the same for them,” said Erasmus.

“They must firmly believe they are still in the running for the trophy, so whether we win, or they win, both teams will be very hungry.”

The teams will meet again at the Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit on Saturday, 28 September in the closing match of the tournament, where the winner of the Rugby Championship will be crowned.

“It’s definitely hostile over there, but we don’t find them to be hostile in terms of fear, but rather passionate fans enjoying supporting their team,” said Erasmus.

“They have a few legends there, and they are a well-coached team that beat the All Blacks and registered the biggest score ever over Australia, so in their hearts we have no doubt they’ll believe they can beat us.

“I think it will come down to preparation, who pitches up the best on the day, and which side is the most desperate because I don’t think there’s much separating the teams.”

The Bok coach was delighted to have two days with the team in Stellenbosch to get them into the right mindset for the challenge ahead and for the coaches to put the groundwork in place for the encounter.

“Camps are always valuable, especially if you are going to try players in different positions, and the guys definitely used the two days together as well as they could,” he said.

“The journey to Argentina is a bit of a stretch, but at least we’ve done some work on them, so when we arrive there on Sunday hopefully, we can hit the ground running.”

The Boks left for Argentina on Saturday, flying via Sao Paulo before they will travel to Buenos Aires before making the trip to Santiago del Estero on Wednesday night.

