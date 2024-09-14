URC rubbishes SA exit talk

The URC has issued a statement pouring cold water on reports of a merger with the Premiership that would exclude South African and Italian teams.

Reports from England suggested that Premiership clubs favoured a merger with the URC that would see the formation of a new British & Irish league, at the expense of the four South African teams.

However, in a statement released on Friday, the URC denied any such discussions taking place and said it was committed to the 16 teams involved in the league.

“Contrary to media reports the Vodacom United Rugby Championship is not engaged in discussions regarding a British & Irish league,” the statement read.

“Since the introduction of the four South African teams in 2021, the league has enjoyed a sustained period of outstanding success achieving record audiences, attendances, social media growth and new levels of competitiveness.

“This is due in great part to the efforts of all 16 teams across Ireland, Italy, Scotland, South Africa, and Wales which has elevated the league to new heights.

“The Vodacom United Rugby Championship is committed to continuing this pace of growth in the new season and far into the future.”

Since joining the URC in 2021, South African teams have helped take the former PRO14 to new heights, with the league setting new attendance and broadcasting records.

Overall attendances in the 2023-24 season were recorded at 1,69 million fans, a growth of 3% from the previous season, while the total broadcast audience for the season, 47,7 million, went up by 27%.

All three URC finals have been hosted in South Africa, with the DHL Stormers winning the inaugural edition in 2022, while the Vodacom Bulls hosted the grand final for the first time last season.

