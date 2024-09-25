Trio released from Bok camp

Rassie Erasmus released three players to their local franchises after the Springboks wrapped up their main preparation for he Rugby Championship title decider against Argentina.

Ben-Jason Dixon, Johan Grobbelaar, and Canan Moodie returned to their respective Vodacom URC teams ahead of Saturday’s clash at the Mbombela Stadium.

The Boks will have tomorrow off to rest and gear up mentally for the match, where the 2024 champions will be crowned, and will complete their on-field preparations on Friday at their captain’s run.

With sufficient cover in the squad should any injuries arise, Erasmus was comfortable to release the players to the Vodacom Bulls (Grobbelaar and Moodie) and DHL Stormers (Dixon) for their Vodacom United Rugby Championship season openers against Edinburgh and Ospreys respectively.

The Bulls face Edinburgh at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Saturday, while Dixon will link up with the Stormers in Wales, where they will line up against Ospreys in Bridgend.

“It would have been great for the players to remain with us and attend Saturday’s game in Nelspruit after their contributions to our Rugby Championship campaign, and it would have been special for them if we tick the necessary boxes to win the tournament, but it’s important to do our bit to assist the domestic franchises in their URC campaigns,” Erasmus said.

“They have big games lined up, and every point in the competition counts, so we have no doubt the players will add immense value to their teams.”

The Springboks currently hold a five-point lead on the standings over the Pumas in The Rugby Championship and are only one log point or a defeat without Argentina securing a bonus point away from lifting the title for the first time since 2019.

