Boks wary of hard-running Pumas

Ahead of The Rugby Championship decider, Kurt-Lee Arendse talks about what the Boks should expect from Argentina.

Kurt-Lee Arendse. Photo: Johan Orton/Caxton Local Media.

Winger Kurt-Lee Arendse expects Los Pumas to play a high-paced running game when the Springboks and Argentina clash in The Rugby Championship decider on Saturday.

Speaking during a Bok conference yesterday, the Rugby World Cup-winning flyer said the Boks have to be switched on, adaptable, and play for the full 80 minutes to win the match and also bag their first tournament title since 2019.

Rassie Erasmus’ charges enter the match as favourites with home-ground advantage and their five-point buffer at the top of the standings placing them in pole position to claim the title, which they have only won four times.

The Boks anticipate an epic battle at Mbombela Stadium against the Argentinians, who will be full of hope that they can win the match with a bonus point and deny the Boks a point, which would see them claim the title for the first time in history.

Arendse, who faced Los Pumas in Santiago del Estero last week, told reporters: “They played really well last week, and we know they like to run with the ball, so we are expecting the same from them this weekend, and are up for it.

“We definitely want to rectify the things we did wrong last week and hopefully finish the competition on a winning note.”

On the brink of possibly winning his first The Rugby Championship title, Arendse was thrilled about the possibility of adding this accolade to his world cup winners medal.

“Personally, it would be special to win it for the first time and for us as a group as a whole. We’ve been building toward achieving that, so it would be great,” he added.

