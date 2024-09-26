Argentina coach: We’ve a ‘slim chance’ to upset Boks

Head coach Felipe Contepomi and skipper Julian Montoya said Argentina will rise to the challenge against the Springboks and make history at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday.

Addressing the media earlier today, Contepomi acknowledged Los Pumas face a tall order as they prepare for The Rugby Championship decider against the Springboks in Mbombela.

Following a thrilling 29-28 victory in Santiago del Estero last week, the Pumas need a comprehensive bonus-point win while denying the Boks any bonus points to secure their maiden title win in the southern hemisphere competition.

“For us as a team, there’s no difference [from last week]; if we surprised them it’s fine, but what we try to do is improve week in, week out,” Contepomi told reporters.

Reflecting on his journey thus far, in his first season as Argentina boss, the former Pumas playmaker emphasised the importance of progression.

“Even though we got the result we wanted, we still know that we’ve got to improve, and we’re going to try and do that in this coming game,” Contepomi added.

Team news: Los Pumas switch up for Bok showdown

“We’ve put ourselves in a position… It’s a very slim chance for us and we know it’s there, but our main focus is ourselves.”

With seven changes and a positional switch in the Pumas’ starting XV for the rematch, Contepomi trusts his squad to rise to the occasion. “We trust a lot in all the players that we have in the full squad.

“It’s about trusting and trying to get the best combinations for each game,” he said. Fresh legs were part of the strategy after the travel demands, and Contepomi is confident the new lineup can deliver.

Meanwhile, Montoya has identified the scrum as a key area needing improvement after last week’s tough battle. “We know the Springboks have a lot of quality there and are very proud of their scrum, and we’re very proud of our scrum,” he admitted.

Acknowledging the strength of the Bok pack, particularly loosehead prop Ox Nche, Montoya added: “On their ball they were much stronger and we know that’s a key area. We know how we need to be better, and the challenge is to do it against one of, if not the best pack in the world.”

The post Contepomi: We’ve a ‘slim chance’ to upset Boks appeared first on SA Rugby magazine.