Bulls’ ‘Mr Versatile’ eyes a Bok gap

Seamlessly switching between inside and outside centre, the 25-year-old David Kriel scored 14 tries in 24 starts across all competitions for the Bulls last season, and consistently ranked high in metres gained and defenders beaten.

He shone as a creative playmaker, delivering key assists and big plays. While thriving at No 13, Kriel also showcased his physicality and grit closer to the action.

Speaking during a Bulls conference today in the buildup to their round 3 Vodacom URC clash against Ulster at Loftus Versfeld, Kriel reflected on his return to fullback in the Herd’s season-opening win over Edinburgh while addressing his national team prospects.

“It was the first time in over a year, two years that I’ve played fullback, so it was quite an adjustment for me,” he told reporters. “Luckily that one is out of the way, and we can build on moving forward.”

While Kriel handled the No 15 role well, he admits his preference is still at centre. “I enjoyed it at fullback, but I much rather prefer it at centre, whether it’s 12 or 13. Wherever I play, I’ll still be grateful for the opportunity given to me.”

The Bulls will be boosted by the return of several Boks for this week’s match, including Marco van Staden, Gerhard Steenekamp, Ruan Nortje, Elrigh Louw, and veteran Willie le Roux. Kriel sees their return as a major positive for the team.

“It’s a massive positive; I mean, who doesn’t want their Springboks in the matchday squad or even just at Loftus training with them?” Kriel said. “All of them who have been part of that [Bok] squad have gained some valuable experience, and players like myself and the other younger guys can learn from.”

Kriel’s growth at centre has not gone unnoticed, with Bulls director of rugby Jake White praising his performances. When asked about his Bok ambitions, the Grey College alum remains humble but hopeful. With veteran Boks like Damian de Allende, Jesse Kriel, and Lukhanyo Am all aged 30 and over, Kriel knows there could be opportunities in the future.

“Any player appreciates if their head coach backs you fully and speaks glowingly of you,” Kriel said. “If I get the chance to wear the green and gold, I’ll play anywhere. It’s been a lifelong dream of mine, so whether it’s 12, 13, wing or fullback – they can even put me at lock if they want to! I would just love the opportunity to play.”

Looking ahead to Saturday’s game against Ulster at Loftus, Kriel is aware of the challenge the Belfast outfit poses. “Ulster are an Irish team, and over the past couple of URC seasons we’ve realised that the Irish are very system-driven but very accurate as well, and also have become more physical. We’re going to have to step up and be ready physically.”

However, Kriel is confident the Bulls’ high-tempo game will be key. “Ulster is a quality outfit, but they’re coming to Loftus, and it’s difficult to win at Loftus if you’re the away team. We always want to play quickly, and we’ll try our best to do that.”

