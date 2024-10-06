Network Sport

Bavuma, Mulder to miss third ODI against Ireland

Reeza Hendriks has been called up while Rassie van der Dussen will captain tomorrow's team. 

2 hours ago
Proteas captain Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of the third ODI against Ireland tomorrow.

The 34-year-old sustained a soft tissue injury during the second ODI on Friday after landing on his left elbow while making ground at the non-striker’s end. The injury prevented him from fielding.

Bavuma will return home with the rest of the squad on Tuesday and will consult a specialist.

Reeza Hendricks has been called up as his replacement and will arrive in Abu Dhabi later on Sunday.

All-rounder Wiaan Mulder has returned home today due to personal reasons.

Rassie van der Dussen will captain the team on Monday.

