‘Nobody can do what RG does!’

Former Ireland international Bernard Jackman has lavished praise on RG Snyman following the towering lock’s home debut for Leinster in their bonus-point win over Munster at a packed Croke Park.

Snyman, who crossed the whitewash to score his team’s bonus-point try, was instrumental in unbeaten Leinster’s fourth consecutive win, which sent them to the top of the Vodacom URC table.

Speaking on The 42’s Rugby Weekly Extra podcast, Jackman couldn’t hide his admiration for the Springbok’s unique skillset, comparing him to Eben Etzebeth.

“I don’t think there’s any player in the world who can do what RG Snyman does,” Jackman said.

“Eben Etzebeth is a phenomenal player, but Snyman is different. He brings a different skillset. He actually has loads of errors in his game because of his desire to offload, so it can obviously work against him. But when it sticks, he can do things that others can’t do.

“There was real intent to his performance. He was revelling in this opportunity to come up against Munster and that’s a show of respect to close friends, not disrespect from him to Munster.”

Snyman’s second-half try, which saw him burst through a couple of tackles and reach over the line, is a demonstration of how he can make a difference to the eight-time Vodacom URC champions, Jackman said.

“The try that he scores, that’s what he has the capacity to do. I know you can say ‘Aw, he’s up against a prop and a scrum half there and Leinster have been on the front foot’, but that still takes scoring.

“There’s a lot of locks, international locks, who won’t score that try. That could be the key difference in a knockout game. So, he’s an incredible recruit for Leinster. Obviously, they have to be lucky that he stays fit and Munster had no luck there.”

