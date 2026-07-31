Toyota South Africa recalls Urban Cruisers over faulty fuel gauge

More than 2 000 Toyota Urban Cruiser vehicles sold in southern Africa are being recalled following a manufacturing defect that could cause drivers to run out of fuel unexpectedly. The National Consumer Commission (NCC) says the affected vehicle is the Urban Cruiser. It is the second recall this month for a Toyota product, with the previous model being the Land Cruiser 300.

Model affected : Urban Cruiser, sold between January 17, 2025 and June 3, 2025.

: Urban Cruiser, sold between January 17, 2025 and June 3, 2025. Reason for safety recall : Low fuel warning light may not turn on as fuel decreases.

: Low fuel warning light may not turn on as fuel decreases. Units affected in South Africa: There are 2 015 units affected locally.

Fault causes incorrect reading

The Japanese automaker’s local arm says that during manufacturing of the combination meter, there is a chance the incorrect value of the fuel level was written into the meter’s memory. This means the fuel level indicator may show the Urban Cruiser has more fuel than what is actually remaining. So, the low fuel warning light may not turn on as the fuel decreases.

Exported vehicles affected

The recall also affects 193 units that were exported to neighbouring countries – the latter including 151 in Namibia, 23 in Botswana, 14 in Eswatini, and five in Lesotho.

Dealerships to perform free inspection

Customers owning the affected vehicles are urged to take their vehicles to their nearest authorised Toyota dealership for a fuel gauge inspection where any necessary work will be carried out at no cost.

The article Toyota SA issues safety recall for Urban Cruiser appeared on Car Magazine first.