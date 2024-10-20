Sharks coach: Rusty Boks sharpened Sharks teeth

The Sharks’ returning Springboks may not have immediately hit top gear, but John Plumtree believes they’ll inject more bite into next weekend’s clash with Munster.

The returning Boks’ influence was more than enough in Durban as the Sharks eased past defending Vodacom URC champions Glasgow Warriors with a 28-24 victory.

One of the Sharks’ recurring challenges in recent seasons has been reintegrating their Springbok contingent after international duty. Against Glasgow, the Boks’ return was crucial in seeing off the Scottish side, despite a few late tries flattering the visitors.

“It’s been a pretty nerve-wracking week,” Plumtree said, after the Sharks bounced back from a tough European tour.

“Obviously the Boks were a bit rusty after three weeks off, and at the same time we wanted to give some of the guys who were on tour a break. We just tried to bring everyone together and get the balance right.”

Two late tries made Glasgow’s scoreline more respectable, but it masked the Sharks’ second-half dominance, particularly in the scrum, and the Warriors’ discipline woes.

Aphelele Fassi continued to make his case for Springbok selection with another electrifying performance, while Makazole Mapimpi put in a busy and impactful shift.

Up front, Ox Nche and Eben Etzebeth caught the eye with strong carries, but it was the team’s slow start that gave Glasgow the early advantage.

“Glasgow always offers formidable opposition and tests you in every facet of the game,” Plumtree noted.

“At times, we built up nice momentum and looked impressive, but at other times we were definitely a bit rusty. You can’t underestimate how good Glasgow are. They’re a true champion team and put you under pressure throughout.”

Plumtree expects a sharper performance from his Boks in the coming week, as the Sharks next host Munster in the final URC game before the November international window.

“The Boks should already perform much better next weekend (against Munster), which will enable us to dish out good play for longer periods.”

