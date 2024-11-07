Bok champ recalled for crocked lock

Rugby World Cup-winning lock Jean Kleyn will join the Springboks in Scotland on Friday in place of the injured Ruan Nortje, who has been ruled out of the rest of the UK tour.

The 31-year-old Kleyn, who earned his seventh Test cap for the Boks in the 2023 Rugby World Cup final against New Zealand in France, returns to the national team for the first time this season after making a return to the Vodacom URC in September for Munster following a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to an eye injury.

The world champions kick off their three-Test tour to the UK against Scotland at Murrayfield on Sunday, before they tackle England next Saturday and Wales a week later.

Nortje – who made a strong statement in the Boks’ engine room this season, which saw him assist the team to The Rugby Championship title – hurt his leg during yesterday’s field training session, and with only three Tests on this tour, coach Rassie Erasmus opted to draft Kleyn into the travelling squad.

Kleyn’s international experience with five Tests to his name for Ireland and seven for South Africa, adds valuable experience to the Bok second-row stocks, where he joins the likes of RG Snyman, Franco Mostert and Eben Etzebeth.

“It’s sad to lose Ruan to injury, as he’s had a fantastic season and really made a strong statement after injuries initially prompted his call-up to the squad,” said Erasmus. “He certainly grabbed the opportunity with both hands, and we wish him luck with his recovery.

“Ruan’s injury opens the door for Jean to make a return to the national squad for the first time this season, and judging by his performances for Munster since making a comeback to the URC combined with his familiarity of our structures and being a regular in our team last season, we are excited to welcome him back.

“He’s also played with most of the players in the squad and is familiar with the conditions in the UK as he’s based in Ireland, so he should slot in with ease.”

Erasmus will tomorrow name his match-day 23 to face Scotland.

