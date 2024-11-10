Eben Etzebeth’s warning: Scotland no pushovers

Eben Etzebeth says the Springboks will be on high alert when they face Scotland in their Outgoing Tour opener at Murrayfield today.

With Etzebeth captaining the side and Siya Kolisi set to make an impact from a powerful seven-forward, one-back bench, the Springboks are prepared for a fierce battle against an increasingly competitive Scotland team.

It will be the first time that the two teams face off since their 2023 Rugby World Cup pool clash, which the Springboks held out to win 18-3.

“We know Scotland is a good team. They’ve had a couple of good results in the Six Nations,” Etzebeth said. “Their teams in the URC are also doing quite well. They keep improving every year, becoming a better team. We certainly can’t take them lightly. We know it’s going to be a massive challenge in all areas.”

Etzebeth, who leads a Springbok pack built for physical dominance, expects Scotland’s forwards – boosted by the presence of South African-born prop Pierre Schoeman and hooker Dylan Richardson – to bring intensity and a clear game plan.

“Their forwards will be up for it. They always have good plans for the scrum and lineout. They also have a few South Africans in their, that will try to give them insight into our camp, so it’s going to be a good challenge.”

Etzebeth’s respect for Scotland runs deep, as he considers them on par with rugby’s elite.

“We consider them as one of the top nations in world rugby. We see them like we see Ireland, New Zealand or Australia. They are right up there for us.”

The Springboks, with Kolisi among their impactful reserves, are counting on a bench loaded with physicality to make a statement in the second half. Yet Etzebeth is cautious not to take their depth for granted.

“On paper, it’s a good bench. We always say that games are never won on paper, though. Nothing’s done until the game starts. We will see once they come on, if they make a difference.

“Scotland’s also got a quality bench that would like to come on and make a difference. We expect our guys to make a difference, but it is up to them to make that a reality and bring what they can to the game.”

