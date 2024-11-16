Network Sport

Watch: Blazing Kolbe lashes England

Cheslin Kolbe returned to haunt England as the speedster scored a sensational double to help the Springboks claim a hard-fought victory at Twickenham.

3 hours ago
SA Rugby Magazine 1 minute read
Cheslin Kolbe (archive photo). Photo: Johan Orton/Caxton Local Media.

A try in each half from Cheslin Kolbe saw the Springboks earn their 10th win of the year with a 29-20 victory against a desperate England side in London.

It is South Africa’s third win in a row over the Roses and fourth successive victory at Twickenham, including last year’s World Cup warm-up against New Zealand and the first Test of 2024 against Wales in June.

Kolbe, who scored the game-settling try in the 2019 World Cup final, once again haunted England, dotting down two brilliant tries, one of those from a Manie Libbok crossfield kick and the other from a midfield break from Damian de Allende.

It was an ultra-clinical performance from the Boks, as Grant Williams opened the account with a sensational run and sidestep, before Pieter-Steph du Toit showed excellent work rate to follow up Eben Etzebeth’s charge down of England scrumhalf Jack van Poortvliet’s kick, as the visitors took a 17-19 lead into the break.

However, it was equally ill-disciplined from Rassie Erasmus’ charges, who had to produce a defensive masterclass in the final 10 minutes after Gerhard Steenekamp was yellow carded for consecutive penalties.

Thankfully for the Boks, England’s decision-making and execution deserted them in the last quarter for the third Test in a row as the hosts couldn’t get a point on the board during the yellow-card period.

The Springboks will look to finish the season on a high when they tackle Warren Gatland’s struggling Wales in Cardiff next Saturday.

