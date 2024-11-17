Boks target tour hat-trick

Lock RG Snyman is relishing a tough challenge in Cardiff on Saturday, as the Springboks set their sights on a full-house of wins at the end of the year for the first time since 2013.

The world champions have wasted no time switching their focus to their final tour clash against Wales at Principality Stadium.

Rassie Erasmus’ charges beat England in London on Saturday, after last week’s win over Scotland in Edinburgh. Next up are the Dragons, who will face Australia in the Welsh capital on Sunday afternoon, where they will be determined to make up for their shock defeat against Fiji.

Despite their historic loss to the Fijians, Snyman said the Welsh are always a force to be reckoned with on home soil.

“Trying to make it three out of three [on tour] definitely puts some pressure on us, but pressure brings the best out of this team,” the towering two-time World Cup winner was quoted post-match at Twickenham.

“We have a week to prepare for the game against Wales, and we know we can give it our all because it’s our last match of the international season, so we are very excited about the challenge.

“It definitely won’t be easy because the Welsh are always a tough team to play against and especially at home, so we have to prepare well and get stuck in next week.”

Looking back at Saturday’s 29-20 triumph, Snyman acknowledged it was a tough game.

“I thought the momentum shifted a few times throughout the game, but we were happy to get the win,” he said.

“It’s always tough playing at Twickenham, so it was a good result for us. I also thought the guys adjusted well during the game and remained calm, and it’s good to have that around you.”

The South Africans travelled from London to Cardiff on Sunday and will begin their on-field preparations from Monday.

