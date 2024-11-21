Boks opt to rest Ox Nché

Rassie Erasmus has decided to allow Ox Nche to rest for Saturday’s clash with Wales, causing the Springboks to reshuffle the front row.

Nche started last week’s Test against England in London – coming off in the first half with a nasty gash above his knee – and the match against Scotland in Edinburgh, but Erasmus and his coaching team decided it would be best for him to rest this weekend.

As a result, Wilco Louw has been drafted into the starting team for the final Test of the Outgoing Tour, while the replacements bench remains unchanged from the one named by Erasmus on Tuesday.

Thomas du Toit, originally named to start at tighthead, will take Nche’s place at loosehead prop.

Louw played his 15th Test for the Boks last week after last featuring in the green and gold in 2021, and his inclusion in the starting line-up will see him play his second match in a row on the tour.

“Ox has been a key player for us this season and, given his high work-rate over the past few months, we opted to rest him for this clash,” said Erasmus.

“Wilco started last week’s match, and he’s been training well this week, so it makes sense to include him in the starting team and move Thomas to loosehead prop.

“It also maintains the consistency we have in the front row among the replacements.”

Erasmus also revealed that four players who were not included in the matchday squad would return home on Wednesday to spend time with their families before returning to their respective clubs and franchises.

Utility forward Pieter-Steph du Toit, who is nursing a shoulder niggle, returned home on Monday, while the other four players returning home are Kwagga Smith (loose forward), Lukhanyo Am (centre), Andre Esterhuizen (centre) and Makazole Mapimpi (wing).

“We gave a few players who are not playing the option to remain in camp or return home to spend quality time with their families, while at the same time ensuring that we have enough depth in the squad to cover all the positions in case we suffer injuries before the match,” said Erasmus.

“So, we are confident that we all well covered in the event that anything should happen before the game.”

Updated Springbok team: 15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 10 Jordan Hendrikse, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Elrigh Louw, 6 Siya Kolisi (c), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Jean Kleyn, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Johan Grobbelaar, 1 Thomas du Toit.

Subs: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Gerhard Steenekamp, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Eben Etzebeth, 20 RG Snyman, 21 Cameron Hanekom, 22 Cobus Reinach, 23 Handre Pollard.

