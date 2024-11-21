Johan Ackermann joins Junior Bok staff

One of South Africa’s top coaching exports will return to South Africa and add his vast experience to the Junior Springbok squad as a consultant.

The 54-year-old Johan Ackermann heads home from Japan, where he had been coaching since 2020. Before that, the former Springbok lock and SA A head coach spent three seasons with Gloucester in England.

His last job in South Africa was with the Lions from 2013 to 2018, in which time he took the Pride to three consecutive Super Rugby finals.

Ackermann, a three-time SA Rugby Coach of the Year winner, was at the helm of the SA A team in 2016 against the England Saxons, and in 2017 against the French Barbarians. He also played 13 Tests between 1996 and 2007.

“To have someone with Johan’s experience return home and join the Junior Boks is fantastic for South African rugby, and he’ll be a great mentor to both our staff and players,” said Dave Wessels, the general manager of SA Rugby’s high-performance department.

“Following our review of the SA U20 campaign earlier this year, we identified certain areas for improvement, and bringing in Johan is one of the many ways we aim to address these. The goal of our junior programme is to develop players who can one day go on to become champion Springboks.”

Ackermann will join the Junior Bok coaching team, consisting of head coach Kevin Foote and assistants Lumumba Currie and Melusi Mthethwa, in January and will remain with the team until the end of the 2025 U20 Championship.

Foote, Currie and Mthethwa are currently in camp with the SA U19 Academy squad. All the players are eligible to represent the Junior Boks next year.

