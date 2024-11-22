Watch: DRS controversy in Perth

In the opening innings of the first Test match between Australia and India at Optus Stadium in Perth, India was bowled out for a pitiful 150. But the contest has been marred by a contentious dismissal that has generated discussion among commentators and cricket fans alike.

Replays indicated that the ball might have hit Indian batter Kannur Lokesh Rahul’s pad before the glove, but the third umpire claimed that Rahul was caught behind. The choice has prompted close examination of the match officials’ decision-making and the technology.

Rahul played a crucial role in India’s batting lineup with his 26 runs off 74 balls. His early removal put India in a vulnerable position and ultimately led to their low total.