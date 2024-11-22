Network Sport
Watch: DRS controversy in Perth
KL Rahul's controversial dismissal, sparking debate over whether it was bat or pad, has divided the cricket world.
Here’s what happened:
“His pad and bat are not together at that point in time as the ball passes.
“It’s (bat hitting pad) after, in fact, the ball passes the edge. Does Snicko pick up the sound of the bat hitting the pad?
“We’re assuming (Snicko) may be the outside edge of the bat but that may not… pic.twitter.com/hvG0AF9rdo
— 7Cricket (@7Cricket) November 22, 2024
