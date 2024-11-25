Boks ‘building something special’

Jesse Kriel and Franco Mostert believe the Springboks’ successful season will allow the world champions to take their game to the next level in 2025.

The Boks’ triumphant 2024 campaign, culminating in an unbeaten November tour for the first time since 2013, has set an ideal platform for Rassie Erasmus’ charges next year.

Kriel, fresh from his inclusion in World Rugby’s 15s Dream Team of the Year, spoke of South Africa’s remarkable achievement in winning 11 of their 13 Tests, while highlighting their potential for further growth.

“Obviously the guys are very happy with the three wins,” said the 79-Test veteran following the Boks’ emphatic victory over Wales in Cardiff.

“We set a goal at the beginning of the tour to go unbeaten because we haven’t achieved that since 2013, so we’re very happy with that and the performance against Wales.”

He praised the squad’s depth, with Erasmus utilising 50 players throughout the season. “When you get the right people in the room, a year like this is possible,” Kriel added.

“All the guys that came in did so without egos and just wanted to get the job done and win for South Africa. I really feel we are building something special.”

Mostert’s comeback added another layer to the Boks’ impressive campaign. The two-time world cup winner, who earned Man-of-the-Match honours against Wales, demonstrated the effectiveness of the Boks’ player management system after returning from a broken leg against Ireland in July.

“Coach Rassie and the management team had a good plan for me after I came back from my injury,” Mostert explained.

“We had a plan that I played 40 minutes against Scotland and then I was probably a bit sore after that game and they gave me a little bit of rest.”

The 33-year-old lock particularly praised the Boks’ approach to injured players: “With the system we have here, they will never throw you away if you get injured.

“They will always stay in touch, and they will always find the best possible way to get you back and they always back you.”

Looking ahead, Kriel emphasised the squad’s commitment to continuous improvement. “There’s still a lot we can work on as a team.

“For now, we are going back to our clubs, and we’ll try to focus on getting better as players, so hopefully we can contribute when we get back together and become even better as a team.”

