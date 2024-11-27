While the dates were locked in for the Tests in the Castle Lager Incoming Series and the home leg of the Rugby Championship, SA Rugby will only confirm venues and kick-off times at a later stage.

Italy will visit South Africa for the first time since 2013 when they face the Boks on July 5 and 12. Dating back to their first visit in 1999, the Azzurri have only played seven Tests in South Africa before.

A week later, the Boks will take on Georgia on home soil for the second time, in line with World Rugby’s plans to expose emerging nations to top tier opposition. The Lelos played one Test against South Africa in Pretoria in 2021, as prelude to the Covid-impacted tour of the British & Irish Lions.

The Boks will start the defence of their Rugby Championship crown against the Wallabies, who host the British & Irish Lions in July, on consecutive weekends in August, on the 16th and 23rd.

Away Tests against the All Blacks in New Zealand follow on September 6 and 13, before the Boks wrap up the Rugby Championship home (September 27) and away (October 4) against Argentina.

Details of the venues for the All Blacks Tests, the away match in Argentina and the November tour to Europe will be announced in due course.

Springbok home fixtures in 2025 (venues and kick-off times TBC):



July 5: SA v Italy

July 12: SA v Italy

July 19: SA v Georgia

August 16: SA v Australia

August 23: SA v Australia

September 27: SA v Argentina

The post Boks to host Azzurri, Wallabies in 2025 appeared first on SA Rugby magazine.