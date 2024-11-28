Listen: Rassie Erasmus has a message for Springboks supporters

Network Sport

Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus provides an update on his shoulder surgery and reflects on a successful season for the green and gold.

Rassie Erasmus. Photo: Johan Orton/Caxton Local Media

In a social media post celebrating South Africa’s World Rugby awards and a successful year for the Springboks, Rassie Erasmus revealed he has undergone shoulder surgery.

Erasmus posted on X (formerly Twitter) to confirm the procedure this week, and said he expects to be home by the weekend.

The Bok boss hailed Pieter-Steph du Toit’s second World Player of the Year title. Seven Boks were also named in the World Rugby Dream Team while Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu missed out on the Breakthrough Player of the Year award.

“I am so proud of them,” said Erasmus, reflecting on the world champion Boks’ achievements in 2024 that included 11 wins from 13 Tests and claiming The Rugby Championship title.

Despite being snubbed by World Rugby for the Coach of the Year award, rugby gurus Mark Keohane and Zelim Nel said Erasmus doesn’t need the governing body’s recognition – ‘he already has his own sword!’

Watch it here:

