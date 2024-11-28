Siya Kolisi returns to Vodacom URC action this week, leading a Springbok-laden Sharks outfit against the DHL Stormers at Kings Park on Saturday.

The world cup-winning captain headlines a strong Sharks line-up featuring nine Boks recently involved in South Africa’s UK tour. Kolisi will form a potent back row with openside flanker James Venter and Vincent Tshituka.

The front row sees loosehead prop Ox Nche pack down alongside fellow world cup winner Vincent Koch and Scotland international Dylan Richardson.

MORE: Jenkins back for Bok jersey

In the backline, Bok scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse partners flyhalf Siya Masuku, while veteran Bok speedster Makazole Mapimpi starts on the left wing.

Midfield will be anchored by Boks Andre Esterhuizen and Lukhanyo Am, with in-form fullback Aphelele Fassi completing the backline threat.

Jaden’s brother Jordan Hendrikse, who recently scored for the Boks against Wales, is poised to feature off the bench alongside Ntuthuko Mchunu, Trevor Nyakane, Phepsi Buthelezi, and Grant Williams. Notable absentees include Bongi Mbonambi and Eben Etzebeth.

Sharks: 15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Ethan Hooker, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Siya Masuku, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Siya Kolisi (c), 7 Vincent Tshituka, 6 James Venter, 5 Gerbrandt Grobler, 4 Jason Jenkins, 3 Vincent Koch, 2 Dylan Richardson, 1 Ox Nche.

Subs: 16 Ethan Bester, 17 Ntuthuko Mchunu, 18 Trevor Nyakane, 19 Corne Rahl, 20 Phepsi Buthelezi, 21 Emmanuel Tshituka, 22 Grant Williams, 23 Jordan Hendrikse.

The post Siya spearheads Bok-powered Sharks appeared first on SA Rugby magazine.