Stormers recall fit-again Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu will make his first appearance of the season for the DHL Stormers in the Vodacom URC derby against the Sharks in Durban on Saturday.

Having recovered from a knee injury he picked up playing for the Springboks earlier this year, Feinberg-Mngomezulu will start at flyhalf in the South African derby which kicks off at 17:00 at Kings Park.

He will be partnered at halfback by the experienced Herschel Jantjies, with Stefan Ungerer and Manie Libbok the backline cover on the replacements bench.

Loosehead prop Ali Vermaak also makes his return from injury and will line up alongside Joseph Dweba and Neethling Fouche in the front row.

Marcel Theunissen will start at the back of the scrum, with Dave Ewers and Ben-Jason Dixon on either side of him while JD Schickerling and Ruben van Heerden continue their second-row combination.

John Dobson said that having made good use of the break, his team is keen to step up in Durban.

“After working together as a group for the last few weeks, we are aiming to rise to the challenge we will face in Durban on Saturday.

“These South African derbies are always big occasions and this is a great opportunity for us to show what we are all about,” he said.

DHL Stormers —15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Suleiman Hartzenberg, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Dan du Plessis (c), 11 Leolin Zas, 10 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Marcel Theunissen, 7 Ben-Jason Dixon, 6 Dave Ewers, 5 Ruben van Heerden, 4 JD Schickerling, 3 Neethling Fouche, 2 Joseph Dweba, 1 Ali Vermaak.

Subs: 16 Andre-Hugo Venter, 17 Brok Harris, 18 Sazi Sandi, 19 Adre Smith, 20 Keke Morabe, 21 Louw Nel, 22 Stefan Ungerer, 23 Manie Libbok.

