Jake White: We’ve got to adapt and learn

While pleased with victory in tough Galway conditions, Vodacom Bulls boss Jake White highlighted areas for improvement for their Champions Cup opener next Saturday.

The Bulls notched a bonus-point 28-14 win over Connacht on Saturday, their fifth victory in six Vodacom URC matches this season. The Herd will carry this momentum into their clash against Saracens in North London.

Reflecting on Saturday’s performance, White praised the Bulls’ first-half dominance, where they led 14-0 despite playing into a stiff wind.

“We had a lot of opportunities in the first half, and that was into a wind that was very, very strong,” he quoted post-match. “We won the toss and wanted to play with the wind in the second half.

“So to have all that territory, possession and opportunities that we had in the first half, and the way we managed the game, makes me very happy. It sets us up nicely for the next couple of weeks.”

The Bulls capitalised on tries from Sebastian de Klerk, Embrose Papier, David Kriel, and Canan Moodie, with Johan Goosen’s accurate kicking adding the extras. However, White acknowledged fatigue and inexperience crept in during the second half.

“I’m very happy, especially the first half; we had 12 lineouts and lost one, and that’s considering we’ve got no Reinhardt Ludwig and Ruan Nortje,” he said.

“Got a bit sloppy in the end but I guess that’s what happens, a little bit of fatigue and a little bit of experience to understand that we needed to change things up a bit.

“A guy like JF van Heerden is relatively young still in terms of calling lineouts; he’ll have to learn from that performance.”

The match was marred by red cards for Connacht No 8 Sean Jansen and the Bulls’ Mpilo Gumede. White addressed the controversy surrounding Gumede’s dismissal for alleged dangerous contact with an opponent’s eyes.

“I will say on record that I heard the TMO say there was no complete evidence that it’s in the eyes, that it’s just to the face,” he explained. “I think that will probably be what will come out because it’s irrelevant.

“He was held behind the ruck, and the TMO’s voice was that it should’ve been a penalty for lifting his leg and holding him behind the ruck.

“I must say I thought their red card was a bit harsh, to be fair, but we’ve got to adapt.

“If the communique comes out during the November Tests that this is what they’re looking for, we’ve got to be clever enough to understand that there will always be a focus on that kind of incident.”

