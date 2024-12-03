Drunk All Blacks star dodges sentence

New Zealand winger Sevu Reece has been discharged without conviction and fined for wilful damage to property, after crashing a car into a garage while intoxicated.

The 27-year-old on Tuesday appeared in Christchurch District Court, where he was ordered to pay NZ$1 600 (approximately R17 000) in reparations and NZ$500 approximately R5 000) for emotional harm.

He apologised for his behaviour and revealed he has been receiving treatment for alcohol issues, remaining sober since his arrest in November last year.

A police summary indicated Reece was asked to leave a property after being ‘disrespectful to other house guests’. He subsequently drove a car up a driveway at 01:20, crashing into a garage and causing substantial damage before leaving on foot.

His lawyer described the incident as “low level” and argued against a conviction that could impact his professional rugby career and international travel opportunities.

Crusaders speedster Reece, who has 32 caps for the All Blacks, is still facing an internal disciplinary process from New Zealand Rugby.

This marks his second discharge without conviction, following a 2018 incident involving common assault.

